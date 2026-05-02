Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZEN Technologies posts nearly 69% YoY fall in Q4 PAT

ZEN Technologies has reported 68.8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.53 crore on a 45.2% fall in net sales to Rs 178.08 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 128.51 crore, down 31.3% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 64.41 crore, down by 58.2% from Rs 153.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 193.45 crore (down 31% YoY) and Rs 687.69 crore (down 29.4% YoY), respectively.

Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.

The scrip shed 0.72% to end at Rs 1671.25 on the BSE on Friday.

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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