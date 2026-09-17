Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zen Technologies transfers 500 equity shares to ESOP trust
Zen Technologies has transferred 500 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each, to the eligible employees of the Company, to whom the grants were issued earlier under Zen Technologies Limited Employee Stock Option Plan-2021, from Zen Technologies Limited Employees Welfare Trust, established for the purpose of implementing the scheme, upon completion of respective vesting period as may be applicable as per the scheme.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Bank allots 68,291 equity shares under ESOP

Sensex, Nifty come off the day's high; European shares tread cautiously

Chip stocks spark up as SEMICON India 2026 kicks off in New Delhi

Emami rallies after board approves share buyback at Rs 475 per share

Alkem Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.36%

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Next Story