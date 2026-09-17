Zen Technologies has transferred 500 equity shares of face value of Re 1/- each, to the eligible employees of the Company, to whom the grants were issued earlier under Zen Technologies Limited Employee Stock Option Plan-2021, from Zen Technologies Limited Employees Welfare Trust, established for the purpose of implementing the scheme, upon completion of respective vesting period as may be applicable as per the scheme.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content