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Zen Technologies unveils suite of new products and defence tech solutions

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Zen Technologies has unveiled a suite of new products and advanced defence technology solutions at the North Tech Symposium 2026 held at Prayagraj.

The products and solutions launched by the Company are as follows:

AI-Powered Zen Anti-Drone System Zen Suraksha - Cybersecurity Suite Zen Anti-Drone Simulator Zen Vrishab - Unmanned Ground Vehicle, designed for combat, logistics and casualty evacuation roles 12.7mm and 30mm Smart Ammunition Airburst Solution Zen HyperStrike - Long-Range System (400+ km) Zen Bijli - Directed Energy Weapon (Laser System)

These launches underscore the Company's sustained focus on developing indigenous, next-generation defence capabilities across counter-drone systems, cybersecurity, unmanned platforms, simulation, advanced munitions and directed energy solutions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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