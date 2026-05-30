Zenith Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.00% to Rs 11.31 crore

Net Loss of Zenith Fibres reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.00% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.22% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.22% to Rs 40.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.