Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.95% to Rs 15.45 crore

Net profit of Zenith Fibres rose 200.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.95% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.459.724.21-1.851.750.691.530.501.140.38

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