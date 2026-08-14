Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.95% to Rs 15.45 croreNet profit of Zenith Fibres rose 200.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.95% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.459.72 59 OPM %4.21-1.85 -PBDT1.750.69 154 PBT1.530.50 206 NP1.140.38 200
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