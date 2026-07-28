Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 9.60 crore

Net loss of Zenotech Laboratories reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.608.64 11 OPM %8.8528.47 -PBDT1.293.05 -58 PBT-0.611.28 PL NP-0.460.99 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 25.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ginni Filaments standalone net profit declines 14.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions secures contract worth Rs 267.58 cr

L&T - Hitachi Energy consortium enter FCA for TenneT's ambitious 2-GW HVDC progrmme

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story