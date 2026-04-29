Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 20.16% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net loss of Zenotech Laboratories reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.16% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 39.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.8711.11 -20 39.5638.98 1 OPM %1.9240.23 -23.2336.38 - PBDT0.774.96 -84 11.5015.73 -27 PBT-0.993.23 PL 4.398.77 -50 NP-3.151.23 PL -1.075.61 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR falls near record low levels hurt by elevated oil prices

Rupee slides to one-week low as oil prices soar

Yen holds ground as rate hike voices grow loud

RateGain appoints Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe

Sensex surges 609 pts, Nifty tops 24,150; FMCG, auto lead rally

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story