Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 0.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 1508.30 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies rose 0.99% to Rs 183.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 1508.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1385.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1508.301385.00 9 OPM %14.6515.21 -PBDT274.70263.70 4 PBT246.20240.60 2 NP183.80182.00 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content