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Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.73% to Rs 1450.40 crore

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 19.39% to Rs 210.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 1450.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1358.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.21% to Rs 774.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 5687.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5280.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1450.401358.90 7 5687.405280.60 8 OPM %16.2415.64 -16.1115.47 - PBDT298.10253.60 18 1137.90959.60 19 PBT275.40229.80 20 1046.60857.70 22 NP210.60176.40 19 774.60649.80 19

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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