ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India allots 9.48 cr equity shares under bonus issue

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 56,90,27,520 divided into 11,38,05,504 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 56,90,27,520 divided into 11,38,05,504 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:18 AM IST