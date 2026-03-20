ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India announces resignation of Company Secretary

With effect from 24 March 2026

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India announced that Muthulakshmi M (Company Secretary and Compliance Officer), Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered her resignation from the said post to pursue further career opportunities outside of ZF Group. The Company has accepted her resignation and she will be relieved from her duties w.e.f. close of business hours on 24 March 2026.

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