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ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit declines 14.63% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 1066.18 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India declined 14.63% to Rs 104.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 1066.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 975.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1066.18975.56 9 OPM %12.9313.49 -PBDT172.33196.86 -12 PBT140.05164.15 -15 NP104.48122.38 -15

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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