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ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India fell 1.86% to Rs 2,514 after the company said its chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), Sweta Agarwal, has resigned effective from the close of business hours on 30 June 2026.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, part of ZF Group Commercial Vehicle Solutions Division, is a market leader for advanced braking systems, conventional braking products and related air assisted technologies and systems in India. The company provides industry-leading solutions in the autonomous, connected and electric (ACE) domains to commercial vehicle industry in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.47% to Rs 146.32 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 126.71 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,155.23 crore in Q4 FY26.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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