ZF Steering rallies after inking framework pact with Chinese firm

ZF Steering Gear (India) rallied 6.45% to Rs 716 after the company entered into a Framework Co-operation Agreement with Hubei Tri-Ring Motor Steering Gear China, to develop Electric Hydraulic Power Assisted Steering (EHPAS) assemblies in India.

The company said that the Framework Co-operation Agreement is preliminary in nature and serves as a framework for further discussions between the parties.

The said announcement snapped the stocks three days losing streak. The scrip declined 4.45% to end at Rs 672.60 on Thursday (25 June 2026), from its recent closing high of Rs 703.95 recorded on Monday (22 June 2026).

The stock has gained 10.06% over the past month, outperforming the Sensex, which rose 2.55% during the same period. However, over the last three months, the counter underperformed the benchmark, declining 12.46% compared with a 0.26% fall in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 54.76, indicating neutral momentum. The stock was also trading above its 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages of Rs 698.43 and Rs 675.86, respectively, suggesting a positive near-term trend. ZF Steering Gear (India) is engaged in the business of production & assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with net profit of Rs 3.87 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.24% YoY to Rs 174.34 crore in Q4 FY26.