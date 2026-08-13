Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 14.81% to Rs 33.31 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 33.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.3139.10 -15 OPM %-9.73-9.97 -PBDT-3.31-3.68 10 PBT-9.37-9.13 -3 NP-8.93-9.32 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Autoriders International consolidated net profit declines 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 34.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Next Story