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Zodiac Energy consolidated net profit rises 12.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.22% to Rs 211.12 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Energy rose 12.61% to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.22% to Rs 211.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.51% to Rs 21.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 543.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales211.12171.34 23 543.52407.78 33 OPM %10.4410.28 -10.269.08 - PBDT17.5414.67 20 38.9330.22 29 PBT14.9112.95 15 28.9827.53 5 NP10.639.44 13 21.0719.97 6

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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