Zodiac-JRD-MKJ consolidated net profit rises 137.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 12.95 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 137.14% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 12.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.9512.7811.5812.521.481.010.920.350.830.35

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