Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:36 PM IST
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Sales rise 67.79% to Rs 7.97 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.79% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 795.24% to Rs 3.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 96.87% to Rs 45.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.974.75 68 45.2622.99 97 OPM %3.143.16 -9.462.91 - PBDT3.760.18 1989 6.860.66 939 PBT4.120.16 2475 5.190.60 765 NP2.66-0.02 LP 3.760.42 795

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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