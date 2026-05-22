Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures rose 133.33% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.48% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 114.38% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.