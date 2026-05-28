Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZR Infra standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2026 quarter

ZR Infra standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of ZR Infra declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.71% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260 0 2.943.53 -17 OPM %373.080 -142.5269.97 - PBDT0.040.09 -56 0.060.09 -33 PBT0.030.08 -63 0.050.08 -38 NP0.020.08 -75 0.040.08 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 96.83% in the March 2026 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit declines 2.50% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story