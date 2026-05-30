Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ZR2 Bioenergy consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the March 2026 quarter

ZR2 Bioenergy consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of ZR2 Bioenergy rose 81.82% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1011.11% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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