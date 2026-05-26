Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 283.56 crore

Net Loss of Zuari Industries reported to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 283.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 107.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 93.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 1044.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 970.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.