Zydus Life declines after US FDA concludes manufacturing facility inspection with 10 observations

Zydus Lifesciences fell 2.26% to Rs 937.90 after the company informed that the US FDA inspection held at its Gujarat-based injectable manufacturing site had closed with 10 observations.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the pharmaceutical company stated that the USFDA conducted an inspection at the Injectable Manufacturing site situated at Jarod, near Vadodara. The inspection was conducted from 15 April 2024 to 23 April 2024.

The company further informed that the said inspection has closed with 10 observations.

"The company will closely work with the US FDA to address and respond to the observations in an expeditious manner, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharmaceutical company reported 26.76% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 789.6 crore on 5.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,343.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

