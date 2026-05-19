Zydus Life ends higher after Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY; board approves Rs 1,100 cr buyback

Zydus Lifesciences gained 2.80% to end at Rs 1,018.95 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 8.68% to Rs 1,272.5 crore on 16.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,587 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax (PBT) increased 8.75% YoY to Rs 2,057.2 crore in Q4 FY26. During the quarter, the company reported an exceptional item of Rs 397.5 crore, primarily on account of a one-time expenditure related to the Mirabegron litigation settlement.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,554.4 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 20.2% compared with Rs 2,125.5 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 33.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 32.6% in Q4 FY25. The companys organic capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 357.7 crore.

Revenue from India formulation business jumped 14% YoY to Rs 1,752.8 crore, contributing 24% to consolidated revenue. Branded business grew faster than the market with 15% YoY growth. North America formulation business registered revenues of Rs 2,952.3 crore, down 6% YoY and accounted for 40% of consolidated revenue. In constant currency terms, the business posted revenue of $323 milion. Revenue from international markets formulation business stood at Rs 804.1 crore, up 45% YoY. The business accounted for 11% of consolidated revenues. The growth was broad-based across regions, led by robust demand in emerging markets and Europe, aided by focused execution

Revenue from consumer wellness business climbed 61% YoY to Rs 1,463.3 crore. Domestic business grew by 1.7% YoY. Within the domestic business, the seasonal brands declined by 9.8%, whereas the skin & hair care brands and food & nutrition brands registered 39.7% and 9.4% YoY growth respectively. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.37% to Rs 5,040 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 4,525.5 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 16.81% to Rs 27,148.4 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 23,241.5. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on Tuesday, 11 August 2026. The company has fixed 24 July 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend.