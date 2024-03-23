Zydus Life receives USFDA nod for Letermovir Tablets

The company announced that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Letermovir Tablets.

The said drug is equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Prevymis tablets.

Letermovir tablets are used to prevent disease caused by a virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV) in people who have received a bone marrow transplant or kidney transplant.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

Letermovir tablets, 240 mg and 480 mg had annual sales of $ 289.5 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT Jan24).

The group now has 393 approvals and has so far filed over 460 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The pharmaceutical company reported 26.76% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 789.6 crore on 5.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,343.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.79% to close at Rs 999.50 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News