Zydus Life spurts as board to mull share buyback; arm signs deal to acquire Assertio

Zydus Lifesciences rallied 5.58% to Rs 991.30 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 19 May 2026 to consider buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

As of 31 March 2026, the promoter and promoter group owned a 75% shareholding in the company.

Meanwhile, the companys subsidiary, Zydus Worldwide DMCC (Zydus Worldwide) through its wholly owned acquisition subsidiary Zara Merger Sub Inc., has signed a definitive agreement with Assertio Holdings, to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio for $ 23.50 per share in cash. The deal represents total consideration of approximately $166.4 million on a fully-diluted basis, calculated using the treasury stock method.

Assertio is a U.S. based pharmaceutical company focused on specialty and oncology supportive-care therapies with its novel product ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim xnst), approved by USFDA for long-acting G CSF biologic for the prevention of febrile neutropenia in adult cancer patients receiving myelosuppressive chemotherapy. Its turnover was $ 68.23 million in current year 2025. This transaction will help Zydus to secure an immediate U.S. specialty oncology commercial footprint in the U.S and serves as a platform to expand its oncology specialty portfolio. Assertios over 170 community oncology accounts and buy-and-bill infrastructure are expected to strengthen Zydus oncology platform. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Zydus will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio common stock. The transaction will be followed by a merger, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of Assertios outstanding shares. Subsequently, Zydus will acquire the untendered shares through a second-step merger at the same offer price.