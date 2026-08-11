Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 35.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 7802.00 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 35.93% to Rs 939.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1466.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 7802.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6467.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7802.006467.0024.7332.291879.502158.701324.801920.60939.801466.80

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