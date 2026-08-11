Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 35.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 35.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 7802.00 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences declined 35.93% to Rs 939.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1466.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 7802.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6467.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7802.006467.00 21 OPM %24.7332.29 -PBDT1879.502158.70 -13 PBT1324.801920.60 -31 NP939.801466.80 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 74.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 276.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Ladderup Finance consolidated net profit rises 113.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Viyash Scientific consolidated net profit rises 107.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Majestic Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.22% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:20 PM IST

Next Story