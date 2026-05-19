Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 7434.40 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 8.68% to Rs 1272.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 7434.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6290.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.37% to Rs 5040.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4525.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 26719.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22573.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.