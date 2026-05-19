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Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 7434.40 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 8.68% to Rs 1272.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1170.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 7434.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6290.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.37% to Rs 5040.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4525.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.37% to Rs 26719.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22573.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7434.406290.20 18 26719.7022573.80 18 OPM %34.3633.79 -31.7231.27 - PBDT2565.602129.50 20 8545.707162.10 19 PBT2057.201891.60 9 7137.706246.30 14 NP1272.501170.90 9 5040.004525.50 11

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