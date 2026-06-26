Zydus Lifesciences enters into JV with Sunshine Healthcare

To establish pharma manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka

Zydus Lifesciences and Sunshine Healthcare today announced the setting up of a strategic joint venture company - Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences, with an investment commitment of over USD 20 million to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka, strengthening local production and reducing import dependence.

The facility, to be located at the Board of Investment zone in Horana, will be developed on nearly four acres of land. The foundation stone was laid today, marking the formal commencement of the project. The plant will focus on manufacturing pharmaceutical products for Sri Lanka's retail market, improving access to high-quality medicines while supporting national supply chain resilience.