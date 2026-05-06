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Zydus Lifesciences gains after USFDA inspection concludes at Ahmedabad plant

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Zydus Lifesciences rose 2.23% to Rs 932.15 after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration completed a GMP surveillance inspection at its biologics injectable manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the inspection was conducted at its Unit 9 facility located at Zydus Biotech Park, Changodar, Ahmedabad, from 27 April 2026 to 5 May 2026.

The inspection concluded with seven observations. The company clarified that there were no data integrity-related observations.

Zydus Lifesciences said it will work closely with the USFDA to address the observations expeditiously.

Zydus Lifesciences is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

On a consolidated basis, Zydus Lifesciences' net profit rose 1.82% to Rs 1042.10 crore while net sales rose 32.34% to Rs 6780.40 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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