Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.53% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 19.36% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has lost around 3.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26361.9, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.79 lakh shares in last one month.