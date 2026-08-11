Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1159, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 22.17% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1159, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 24458.4. The Sensex is at 78163.16, down 0.48%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 2.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26479.55, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.25 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1160, up 3.69% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 21.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% slide in NIFTY and a 22.17% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.