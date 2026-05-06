Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 934.15, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 934.15, up 2.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has gained around 6.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23568.95, up 2.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.09 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 936.9, up 1.98% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% slide in NIFTY and a 12.19% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.