Zydus Lifesciences Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1024.9, down 1.9% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has added around 3.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19321.35, down 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

