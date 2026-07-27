Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.7, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.92% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 13.98% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.7, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 23972.3. The Sensex is at 76761.63, up 0.92%.Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has lost around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25548.15, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.4 lakh shares in last one month.