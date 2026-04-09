Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 907, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.39% in last one year as compared to a 4.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 907, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 23855.35. The Sensex is at 76913.19, down 0.84%. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has slipped around 1.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21991.2, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 908, up 1.63% on the day. Zydus Lifesciences Ltd is up 4.39% in last one year as compared to a 4.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.