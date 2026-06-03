Zydus Lifesciences slips after Baddi units receives warning letter from US FDA

Zydus Lifesciences fell 2.24% to Rs 1053.10 after the company said that it has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) relating to its formulation manufacturing facility located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh

The warning letter was issued in response to a request for records pursuant to a section of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and does not pertain to any on-site inspection of the facility by the US FDA.

The communication references technical observations regarding the use of purified talc that did not meet the current United States Pharmacopeia (USP) requirements.

"We believe that the said warning letter will not impact current operations and supplies from the Baddi site, Zydus Lifesciences said in a statement.