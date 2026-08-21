Zydus receives USFDA approval for Ascorbic Acid Injection USP

Zydus Lifesciences announced the receipt of final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Ascorbic Acid Injection USP, 25,000 mg/50 mL (500 mg/mL), 5,000 mg/10 mL (500 mg/mL).

The product is primarily used for the short-term treatment of scurvy in adult and paediatric patients age 5 months and older for whom oral administration is not possible, insufficient or contraindicated.

Zydus' Ascorbic Acid Injection is the generic equivalent of the reference listed drug (RLD), Ascor Injection, 25,000 mg/50 mL (500 mg/mL). The USFDA has designated the ANDA for the product as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT). Eligibility for the 180-day exclusivity available to certain competitive generic therapies is determined by the USFDA and, where applicable, the period runs from the date of first day of commercial marketing of the product.