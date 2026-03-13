Zydus receives USFDA approval for Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg

Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg are indicated for the symptomatic treatment of dry mouth (xerostomia) associated with Sjren's syndrome. Cevimeline is a muscarinic receptor agonist that stimulates salivary secretion.
Cevimeline hydrochloride 30 mg capsules will be produced at the Group's manufacturing facility at SEZ-II, Ahmedabad.
Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg had annual sales of USD 26.9 mn. (IQVIA MAT Jan-26).
