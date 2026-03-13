Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus receives USFDA approval for Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg

Image
Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30 mg, (USRLD: Evoxac Capsules, 30 mg).

Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg are indicated for the symptomatic treatment of dry mouth (xerostomia) associated with Sjren's syndrome. Cevimeline is a muscarinic receptor agonist that stimulates salivary secretion.

Cevimeline hydrochloride 30 mg capsules will be produced at the Group's manufacturing facility at SEZ-II, Ahmedabad.

Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg had annual sales of USD 26.9 mn. (IQVIA MAT Jan-26).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HFCL gains as arm bags $1.1 billion global optical fibre supply contract

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Spikes 3.47%

INR lingers around record low levels

Barometers drops in early trade; breadth weak

Ramky Infra secures mandate for setting up high-tech pharma park at Raighad

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story