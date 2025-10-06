Zydus receives USFDA approval for Deflazacort oral suspension

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Deflazacort oral suspension (USRLD: Emflaza Oral Suspension, 22.75 mg/mL).

Deflazacort oral suspension is indicated for treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in patients 5 years of age and older.

Deflazacort belongs to a group of medications called steroids. It works by decreasing inflammation and slowing down an overactive immune system. Deflazacort oral suspension will be produced at Doppel, Italy.

