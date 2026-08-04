Zydus receives USFDA approval for Indocyanine Green for Injection

Zydus Lifesciences (Zydus) announces the receipt of final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Indocyanine Green for Injection, USP, 25 mg/vial, a sterile lyophilised powder for reconstitution.

Zydus' Indocyanine Green for Injection is the generic equivalent of the reference listed drug (RLD), IC-Green by Diagnostic Green LLC. The USFDA has designated the application a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT). Eligibility for the 180-day exclusivity available to certain competitive generic therapies is determined by the USFDA and, where it applies, the period runs from the date of first commercial marketing.