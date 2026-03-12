Zydus to launch CGM devices with AI-intelligence powered insights

Zydus Lifesciences announced its new offering companion diagnostics portfolio. The company will be launching Diasens and GlucoLive, next-generation Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) devices that combine artificial intelligence powered insights, and integrated remote care capabilities. The CGM system is designed to monitor glucose with an integrated AI layer to provide analytics and enable a closed-loop care ecosystem connecting patients, caregivers, and clinicians in real time.

Zydus has partnered with Digicare Health Solutions (TatvaCare), a healthcare technology company to help the patients gain access to its proprietary, integrated care ecosystem GoodFlip to provide AI-powered report analysis, personalised diet and exercise coaching, doctor consultations, diagnostic lab booking, and a comprehensive medical record vault - all in a single mobile application.