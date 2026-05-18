Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.10% to Rs 1476.10 crore

Net profit of Zydus Wellness declined 5.76% to Rs 162.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.10% to Rs 1476.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.15% to Rs 197.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 346.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.40% to Rs 3940.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2691.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.