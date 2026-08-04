Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit declines 7.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.71% to Rs 1429.90 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness declined 7.04% to Rs 118.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 127.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.71% to Rs 1429.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 857.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1429.90857.70 67 OPM %16.9018.14 -PBDT219.20156.10 40 PBT162.10145.30 12 NP118.90127.90 -7
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