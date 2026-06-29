Premier Explosives Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, AvenuesAI Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2026.

Premier Explosives Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, AvenuesAI Ltd and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd surged 7.53% to Rs 555 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33017 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd spiked 6.96% to Rs 791. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64338 shares in the past one month.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd soared 6.82% to Rs 528.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month. AvenuesAI Ltd advanced 5.73% to Rs 16.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.57 lakh shares in the past one month. Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd rose 5.17% to Rs 5889.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11823 shares in the past one month.