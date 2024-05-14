Zydus Wellness rises after decent Q4 performance

Zydus Wellness added 2.66% to Rs 1731 after the company reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 150.3 crore on a 9.6% increase in net sales to Rs 778 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Gross margins of the company improved by 18.1% to Rs 427.7 crore during the period under review.

In Q4 FY24, HR cost added up to Rs 53.6 crore (up 23.2% YoY), advertisement expenses amounted to Rs 94.3 crore (up 41.6% YoY) and other expenses aggregated to Rs 117.6 crore (up 9.3% YoY).

EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 162.2 crore, up 12.2% YoY. EBITDA margin was 20.7% in Q4 FY24 as against 20.3% in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 154.4 crore, up by 22.2% from Rs 126.3 crore in Q4 FY23.

Zydus Wellness said that with continued thrust on marketing initiatives, several key brands including Glucon-D, Everyuth, and Nycil continued to perform well during the quarter.

The personal care portfolio comprising of Everyuth and Nycil brand drove the growth for the quarter with 23% growth on a year-on-year basis. The Food and Nutrition portfolio also registered a mid-single digit growth. All brands contributed to the performance with overall volume growing by close to 6 percent.

For FY24, Zydus Wellness has reported net profit and total income of Rs 266.9 crore (down 14% YoY) and Rs 2,315.2 crore (up 3.2% YoY), respectively.

Zydus Wellness is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.

