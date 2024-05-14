Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Wellness rises after decent Q4 performance

Zydus Wellness rises after decent Q4 performance

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Wellness added 2.66% to Rs 1731 after the company reported 3.4% rise in net profit to Rs 150.3 crore on a 9.6% increase in net sales to Rs 778 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Gross margins of the company improved by 18.1% to Rs 427.7 crore during the period under review.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Q4 FY24, HR cost added up to Rs 53.6 crore (up 23.2% YoY), advertisement expenses amounted to Rs 94.3 crore (up 41.6% YoY) and other expenses aggregated to Rs 117.6 crore (up 9.3% YoY).

EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 162.2 crore, up 12.2% YoY. EBITDA margin was 20.7% in Q4 FY24 as against 20.3% in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 154.4 crore, up by 22.2% from Rs 126.3 crore in Q4 FY23.

Zydus Wellness said that with continued thrust on marketing initiatives, several key brands including Glucon-D, Everyuth, and Nycil continued to perform well during the quarter.

The personal care portfolio comprising of Everyuth and Nycil brand drove the growth for the quarter with 23% growth on a year-on-year basis. The Food and Nutrition portfolio also registered a mid-single digit growth. All brands contributed to the performance with overall volume growing by close to 6 percent.

For FY24, Zydus Wellness has reported net profit and total income of Rs 266.9 crore (down 14% YoY) and Rs 2,315.2 crore (up 3.2% YoY), respectively.

Zydus Wellness is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 3.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rises after decent Q3 performance

Zydus Lifesciences' injectable manufacturing site concludes USFDA inspection

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Market near day's high; oil &amp; gas shares advance

IMD expects monsoon to advance further this week

Niyogin Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 2.68% in the March 2024 quarter

BASF India standalone net profit rises 96.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story