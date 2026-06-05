Geopolitical signals from the Middle East remain highly mixed, keeping the broader outlook uncertain. Prospects of a meaningful US–Iran breakthrough appear limited, as core differences remain unresolved. While Trump has signalled reluctance to escalate into a full-scale conflict, maintaining the truce unless US forces are directly targeted, diplomatic progress has been minimal. The situation has been further complicated by spillovers from the Israel–Lebanon conflict, where fragile ceasefire efforts have repeatedly broken down, adding to regional instability and clouding the near-term geopolitical trajectory.

US–Iran negotiations remain effectively stalled, with the collapse of a US-brokered Israel–Hezbollah ceasefire underscoring the challenges. Hezbollah rejected the deal , demanding a full Israeli withdrawal, while Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon continued. Although there were reports of outreach to Washington, no agreement materialised, and Iran has reiterated that progress with the US is contingent on a Lebanon ceasefire. Markets, however, have taken some relief, with oil prices correcting more than 15 per cent and falling below the psychological $100/bbl mark, though they remain significantly elevated on a year-to-date basis. This easing in crude prices has contributed to a moderation in US Treasury yields and revived expectations of limited Fed tightening, potentially capped at a 25 bps move. Nonetheless, crude rebounded after initial losses as Hezbollah rejected the ceasefire terms, highlighting how quickly sentiment can reverse amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Demand destruction Transport is feeling the first and most visible wave. Aviation has been particularly exposed: widespread flight cancellations across the Middle East—linked to both conflict-zone risk and jet-fuel scarcity—have cascaded into global network disruptions. Road freight in Europe and India is already reporting fuel-cost pass-through pressures above 12–15 per cent, squeezing logistics margins. Manufacturing, especially energy-intensive sectors such as steel, cement, and automotive parts, is rationing production schedules in response to both elevated feedstock costs and the threat of energy shortfalls. READ | Emkay raises FY27 Brent crude forecast to $90/bbl, cuts GDP outlook to 6.3% The IEA's May Oil Market Report is starker still: it forecasts global oil demand to contract by 420 kb/d year-on-year in 2026, the first demand contraction in a non-pandemic year in decades. The steepest hit materialises in Q2 2026, when consumption is projected to fall by 2.45 mb/d, with OECD economies absorbing 930 kb/d of that decline, while non-OECD nations, led by large importers in South and Southeast Asia, shed 1.5 mb/d.

Draining inventories The pace of inventory depletion is, by any measure, extraordinary. OECD on-land stocks plummeted by 146 mb—equivalent to roughly 4.9 mb/d—in the weeks tracked through the May IEA report. To contextualise this, entering 2026, OECD industry inventories stood at approximately 2,838 mb, broadly in line with the five-year average. That buffer has been consumed with brutal efficiency. We believe the global crude oil market will remain severely undersupplied through the end of Q3 2026, even under the base-case assumption of a ceasefire by early June and a gradual normalisation of Hormuz flows through Q3. US inventories The most recent EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report (week ending May 29, 2026) delivers a nuanced picture for the United States.

READ | Oil outlook: Brent may stay elevated despite truce hopes; $80-$95 in focus The psychological significance of these drawdowns should not be underestimated; the US is no longer sitting atop the large strategic cushion that muted price volatility through 2024–25. Total commercial petroleum inventories (excluding the SPR) fell by 2.6 mb to their lowest level since May 2025. Outlook The structural damage from the Hormuz crisis will persist well beyond any diplomatic resolution. The near-term outlook for Brent crude through Q3 2026 is likely to remain range-bound in the $90–115/bbl band, with risks skewed slightly towards a higher floor price for crude oil amid the erosion of market buffers—spare capacity, strategic reserves, and logistical flexibility. This implies that the next supply shock, whether geopolitical or climatic, could trigger a disproportionately sharp market response.