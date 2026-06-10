The global oil market rarely encounters such a pronounced clash of forces—and even more rarely does that clash remain so unresolved. Over recent weeks, Brent crude has staged a volatile performance, swinging sharply between $91 and nearly $103 per barrel. This turbulence reflects a market grappling with the dual realities of tightening near-term supply and a rapidly weakening demand outlook, shaped by prolonged geopolitical tensions, structural shifts, and macroeconomic headwinds.

Brent’s price trajectory tells a compelling story. After peaking at $103.54 in late May, prices fell steadily to $91.44 by June 9, marking a steep 15 per cent correction in less than two weeks. On the surface, such a decline might seem counterintuitive given ongoing disruptions in global energy flows. However, a deeper look reveals a growing consensus around demand destruction—an erosion of consumption prospects that is becoming increasingly visible across regions.

Yet, despite this downturn, the oil market structure continues to signal tight prompt conditions. Backwardation remains firmly entrenched, with near-term contracts trading at a premium to future deliveries. This dynamic reflects a market that acknowledges immediate supply constraints while expressing skepticism about longer-term demand strength. Buyers, in essence, are unwilling to commit capital for future barrels at elevated prices, reinforcing the notion that uncertainty outweighs urgency beyond the present. On the diplomatic front, the picture is one of agonising near-progress. The ceasefire nearly collapsed last weekend. Iran fired approximately 30 missiles at Israel on June 7–8, and it continued this morning, with Iran hitting US bases in Jordan, the most serious exchange since the ceasefire began. President Trump declared on June 10 that the two sides were in the "final throes of a very, very good deal," and that oil prices would fall once the conflict ends. Markets moved briefly on the comment before fading. The structural problem is one that a presidential tweet cannot solve: even if a peace deal were signed tomorrow, the physical normalisation of Hormuz shipping would take months, not days. About 2,000 ships remain stranded in the Gulf. The US has said mine-clearing operations alone will take six months. Secretary Rubio, in Senate testimony on June 2, described Hormuz reopening as merely a "prerequisite that opens the door" to Phase 2 nuclear talks — meaning the strait is not the end of negotiations; it is the beginning of the harder part.

China: The number that moved markets The week's single most consequential data release came from Beijing. China's May crude import figures, published by the General Administration of Customs, showed 33.08 million tonnes — 7.79 mb/d — the weakest monthly print since October 2017. Against an average import rate of 11.6 mb/d through 2025, this represents a fall of nearly 4 million barrels a day. The sequential collapse is even more striking: from 11.39 mb/d in February, to 9.3 mb/d in April, to 7.79 mb/d in May. The Hormuz closure has effectively cut China's import pipeline in half. A crisis in one sector is a boon for another, as could be seen from China's NEV penetration rate, which hit a record 62.9 per cent in May — meaning that nearly two in every three new passenger cars sold in China last month ran on electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains. For the first time in recorded automotive history, all ten of China's best-selling passenger cars were new-energy vehicles. ICE vehicle output in the first four weeks of May fell 45 per cent year-on-year. The China Passenger Car Association reported wholesale NEV sales of 1.36 million units in May, up 11 per cent both month-on-month and year-on-year.

India: Quiet compression, structural pressure India's crude import story has received less attention than China's, but the numbers are comparably significant for a market that was running at roughly 22 million tonnes per month before the war and is now importing around 19 million tonnes — a decline of 13 to 15 per cent. The IEA's May Oil Market Report quantified India's import reduction at 760,000 barrels per day from February to April levels. Middle Eastern supply to India plunged 61 per cent in March, partially offset by Russian crude — which nearly doubled to 2.25 mb/d — as Indian refiners took advantage of a temporary US waiver on purchases of Russian oil already at sea.

The Fed, and the Dollar The macro environment has turned against oil at precisely the wrong moment. The May US non-farm payrolls report, released on June 5, delivered a 172,000 beat versus consensus, driving the 10-year Treasury yield from 4.47 per cent to 4.53 per cent within minutes of the release. The dollar strengthened against all major currencies on the day. For oil markets, this is a triple bearish signal. A stronger dollar mechanically reduces the purchasing power of oil importers in emerging markets, compressing demand. A rate hike cycle raises the cost of carrying oil inventories, incentivising commercial operators to destock rather than build.

Inventories: The clock is ticking The EIA's June Short-Term Energy Outlook delivered what may be the starkest single inventory projection in two decades. OECD stocks are forecast to fall to 50 days of future demand cover by end-2026 — the lowest since January 2003. The weekly EIA petroleum report for the week ending May 29 showed US commercial crude stocks falling by 8 million barrels to 433.7 million barrels — now 3 per cent below the five-year average. Combined with SPR drawdowns, total US crude stocks have fallen roughly 90 million barrels from their recent peak, with 17 million barrels drawn in a single week. Distillate inventories at 102.3 million barrels are uncomfortably close to the psychologically critical 100-million-barrel threshold — a level last breached in 2003 and one that, if crossed, would signal acute diesel tightness with direct consequences for freight costs and industrial activity. The EIA's June STEO projects Brent averaging around $105/bbl in June and July, with the full-year 2026 average at $95 — the highest annual average since 2022. Global oil inventories are forecast to fall by an average of 6.3 mb/d through Q2 2026.

The view from here The crude oil market in June 2026 is colliding simultaneously with accelerating structural demand destruction from the EV transition in China, cyclical demand compression across Asia driven by high prices, and a tightening macro environment in the United States. Brent is likely to remain range-bound in the near term — roughly $88 to $108 — with the upside capped by the demand evidence, the dollar, and the macro backdrop, and the downside supported by the structural inventory deficit and the ever-present risk of a Hormuz setback. A fresh military escalation would reassert the $110-plus premium with equal speed.