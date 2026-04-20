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Delay in dore gold licence renewals raises fears of import restrictions

Industry warns that delays in renewing refinery licences for dore gold imports could tighten bullion supply, hurt jobs, and disrupt downstream jewellery manufacturing

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices
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Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:21 PM IST
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The domestic bullion industry fears the government may be considering curbs on gold imports. For the past few months, it has not renewed the licences of several refineries whose dore gold import quotas have been exhausted or whose licence tenures have expired.
 
Earlier this month, the government brought gold jewellery imports under a licensing arrangement. Recently, after a one-month delay, it renewed gold import licences for 15 nominated agencies for three more years. Amid these delays and weak market conditions, gold imports remained minimal last month.
 
Now, licence renewal applications for gold refineries are being rejected or deferred without reasons. According to industry sources, the gold import licences of eight to 10 refineries have either expired or their dore import quotas have been exhausted. Their renewal applications are being rejected or deferred, said people aware of the developments.
 
The Precious Metals Refineries Forum (PMRF), a body of Bureau of Indian Standards-licensed gold refineries, recently wrote to the finance ministry saying that suitable amendments to the Gold Monetization Scheme could help reduce gold imports. The push to curb imports comes as the government prioritises essential imports amid falling exports and rising crude oil prices since the start of the US–Israel–Iran conflict. The Indian rupee has weakened by about 10 per cent against the US dollar in 2025-26, adding to the pressure. In 2013, too, a weak rupee led to restrictions on gold imports.
 
However, PMRF President James Jose told Business Standard, “What is needed is encouragement of unrefined, or dore, gold imports, as this would support the Make in India goal. Instead, the government appears to be discouraging dore imports by not renewing licences for several refineries.”
 
Member refineries of the forum generate employment and contribute customs duty and goods and services tax revenue, while also helping conserve foreign exchange by substituting costlier bullion imports from refineries in Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere, Jose added.
 
More than 40 gold refineries in the country produce around 250 tonnes of gold annually. In calendar year 2025, India’s total dore imports stood at 225 tonnes, compared with 258 tonnes in 2024, according to World Gold Council data.
 
Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, said, “The sudden blockage of dore gold imports, and the resulting shortage of bullion supply, has severely affected downstream jewellery manufacturing and retail.” It is also impacting employment at refineries, he added.
 
While gold recycling for cash remains limited, the exchange of old jewellery for new accounts for nearly 50 per cent of total jewellery sales. Apart from dore refining, the melting and refining of old jewellery used to be an additional business for many refineries. With gold prices rising, more customers are selling old jewellery to buy new. This melting business, once handled by refineries, has been hit significantly.
 
A senior industry source said, “The recycled gold business for refineries is stagnating.” Much of the recycled gold is now flowing into unorganised micro-refineries and the grey market to avoid the 3 per cent tax deduction applied when refineries purchase it.
 
Consumers are also reluctant to sell old gold through formal channels due to concerns over income-tax liability on sale proceeds. Since organised refineries do not make cash payments above ₹10,000, payments are routed through bank accounts. Many customers prefer cash, leading them to sell to the grey market instead, the source said.
 
Refiners caught in approval freeze
 
* Renewals stalled or denied for multiple refineries
 
* Dore quotas exhausted, fresh approvals pending
 
* Bullion supply tightening across the value chain
 
* Trade sees implicit curbs amid weak rupee pressures

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Topics :Gold ImportBullion industryGold and silver

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

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