Delay in dore gold licence renewals raises fears of import restrictions

The Precious Metals Refineries Forum (PMRF), a body of Bureau of Indian Standards-licensed gold refineries, recently wrote to the finance ministry saying that suitable amendments to the Gold Monetization Scheme could help reduce gold imports. The push to curb imports comes as the government prioritises essential imports amid falling exports and rising crude oil prices since the start of the US–Israel–Iran conflict. The Indian rupee has weakened by about 10 per cent against the US dollar in 2025-26, adding to the pressure. In 2013, too, a weak rupee led to restrictions on gold imports.