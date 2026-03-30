Duty-free gold imports finding their way into India as platinum jewellery

Till now it is estimated that nearly 5 tonnes of such jewellery has landed in India, resulting in a 6 per cent duty loss -- of about ₹450 crore -- to the exchequer.

This comes at a time when demand for gold is low and its prices are volatile, amid global uncertainties after war in West Asia started and rising crude-oil prices are increasing inflationary pressures. As a result, gold demand has almost vanished. Aided by the import of gold in the name of platinum, the gold price in the Mumbai’s spot market is trading at a huge discount of $50 to $70 per ounce or ₹2,000 per 10 gram of gold.